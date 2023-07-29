Be the one to make a difference this year. Stand tall and help others. Don't let anyone rain on your parade. Get things done and you will rise to the top. Don't be a follower when taking the lead is in your best interest. Take charge and do what you do best.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) -- Avoid temptation and overindulgence. Be the voice of reason and stick to your principles. Work to make a difference and do what you can for those who ask for help.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) -- Keep an open mind, be resourceful and don't be afraid to change direction or make a move. Trust and believe in yourself and your decisions, and refuse to let your emotions lead you astray.

