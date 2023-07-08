Trust your inner voice to point you in the right direction this year. Let your emotions lead the way, and let your imagination make your dreams into reality. Discipline and hard work will pay off. A financial, emotional or legal gain looks promising and should help convince others to join your crusade. An opportunity to work with someone extraordinary will not disappoint. Learn from the best, and that's what you'll become.

CANCER (June 21-July 22) -- Find common ground with people you want on your team. The input you receive will change how you proceed. Pay attention to what things cost before you agree. Your innovation will make an impression.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) -- Your curiosity take you places. Stretching your mind to accommodate your dreams will boost your confidence. Don't act in haste. Go through the proper channels. You may need to rethink your strategy.

