A quick pace will keep you out of trouble. The busier you are, the better off you'll be this year. Don't waste time on people and situations that hold you back. Stay focused on what you can achieve. Keep track of your progress and measure your success by your achievements. Avoid risky behavior and indulgence.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) -- Practice caution around clamorous people. Talk is cheap; wait and watch to see what transpires. Don't get left to do the work alone. Protect your assets and your sanity.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) -- Channel your energy into self-improvement, personal growth, and mental and physical challenges. Question your objectives and motives. Personal gain comes with change and commitment.

