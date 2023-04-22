Being set in your ways will keep you on the right track. Put your energy into getting things done on time and enthusiastically inspiring others. You'll come full circle and recognize what you enjoy doing most. The possibilities are endless this year, but the risk of injury or illness is high if you don't take precautions.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) -- Take advantage of what's available and proceed with clarity. You don't have to buy love or support; a kind word or gesture is sufficient. You must be intelligent and resourceful today.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) -- Rethink your plans and consider your options. Time spent researching possibilities will give you the inside scoop on what and how to get your way. Romance is in the stars. Be confident!
CANCER (June 21-July 22) -- It's up to you to bring about change. Your hard work will take you in the right direction and help you surpass anyone who tries to get in your way. Take the time to relax.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) -- Emotion and opportunity will fuel your fire. Direct your energy into helping others. The more you offer, the higher the return. Romance is on the rise. Your actions will determine what happens next.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) -- Keep a level head and your emotions under control. A problem with someone close to you will make you question your next move. You can have fun without compromising your reputation.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) -- Get your priorities straight. Redesign your lifestyle to fit what you are trying to achieve. An opportunity to partner with someone will save you money and make your journey more fun.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) -- Someone's intellect and uniqueness will draw your attention. Step out of your comfort zone and try something you've never done before. Take care of expenses or time-sensitive documents.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) -- Spend more time getting to know someone who interests you. A look at your options will shed light on possibilities. Distance yourself from criticism and negativity. Romance is favored.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) -- Open your doors and entertain friends and family. Adjust your living arrangements or make home improvements, but be careful not to go over budget. Be blunt and take charge.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) -- Think before making a move. You'll face opposition if you discuss your plans with a friend, relative or loved one. Leave nothing up to others. Trust your instincts and share what's necessary.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) -- Take pride in who you are and how you treat others. Observation will help you recognize who and what you are competing against and how to proceed. You will prosper if you take care of yourself.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) -- Overreacting will slow you down. Look for the positive in everything and everyone; it will help you maintain control and reach your target market. Physical exertion will pay off.