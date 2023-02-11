You'll see the big picture this year. Take the time to put the pieces of the puzzle together, and you'll find your way to the winner's circle. High energy, a positive attitude and innovative ideas will help you reject negativity and those trying to monopolize your time or space. Embrace your vision and follow through with your plans.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) -- Stop waffling and do whatever it takes to get where you want to go. Say no to negativity, interference and laziness. Agree to pick up the pace and initiate positive changes.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) -- You'll be backed into a corner if you aren't willing to put yourself and your ideas on the line. Stand up for what's important to you and reject anyone who tries to stand in your way.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) -- Refuse to let anyone dismantle your plans. Put together a foolproof project. Call on those who have helped in the past to give you the backup you need to succeed.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) -- Don't wait until it's too late. Act, speak up and make a difference. Offering a unique solution will help get others on board. A makeover will give you a trendy new look.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) - Seek out information, facts and figures before you press forward. Take the time to do your due diligence and make yourself clear to those meddling in your affairs. Trust in your ability.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) -- Easy come, easy go. You have the potential to bring in cash but also to let it slip through your fingers. Don't be fooled by advertising. Spend time with people who give you honest feedback.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) -- Generosity is attractive, but don't spend or give away money that you don't have. Change can be overrated, and it is best to implement it out of necessity. Join forces with someone who can give you good advice.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) -- Take the high road, regardless of what others do or say. A kind approach will buy you time to discover helpful information. Being well-informed will make a difference and help ward off trouble.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) -- Put your emotions on the back burner and go about your business. Letting someone get to you will prove debilitating. If you stand your ground and speak your mind, you'll maintain control.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) -- Lighten up and enjoy the moment. Participate in events that interest you or start a project that can change your life. Take care of your health and finances instead of trusting such matters to someone else.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) -- Help others, and you'll reap the rewards. Try stepping outside your comfort zone to deal with someone giving false information. A serious attitude will encourage respect.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) -- Learn something new, and expand your interests, friendships and circumstances to fit your plans. Refuse to let emotions influence your decisions or cost you your dignity.