Take pride in what you do. Don't feel you must keep up or change to fit in. Put your energy into your home, family and comfort. Avoid situations that put you at risk or people who take advantage of you. Learn all you can from the experts, but when it comes time to act on your plans, make the arrangements yourself.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) -- Keep busy with home improvements, domestic issues and physical fitness. Refuse to let what others do or say get to you. Look for an opportunity to use your skills in new and exciting ways.

PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) -- Get your facts straight before you share information. Speak from the heart and adjust your timetable to help you get things done. Leave time to chill late in the day with someone you love.

