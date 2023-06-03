Hold yourself accountable this year. Take control, make decisions and don't put up with anyone trying to push you in a direction that doesn't interest you. Map out your plan and pay attention to what's happening around you, and you will overcome controversial situations. Choose to be proactive and positively impact those you encounter.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20) -- Dig in and get things done. Put your energy where it counts, and make a lasting impression. Your determination will attract someone eager to exploit what you have to offer. Be cautious!

CANCER (June 21-July 22) -- Do things that are calming and reflect the lifestyle you want to live. Prioritize physical improvements and love. Give yourself a chance to plan, and enjoy what life has to offer.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you