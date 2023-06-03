Hold yourself accountable this year. Take control, make decisions and don't put up with anyone trying to push you in a direction that doesn't interest you. Map out your plan and pay attention to what's happening around you, and you will overcome controversial situations. Choose to be proactive and positively impact those you encounter.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) -- Dig in and get things done. Put your energy where it counts, and make a lasting impression. Your determination will attract someone eager to exploit what you have to offer. Be cautious!
CANCER (June 21-July 22) -- Do things that are calming and reflect the lifestyle you want to live. Prioritize physical improvements and love. Give yourself a chance to plan, and enjoy what life has to offer.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) -- Consider your options and ease into your next move. If you overreact or take on too much, you'll lose momentum and fall short of your target. Do what's right and best for everyone.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) -- Initiate change, expand your interests and learn something new. Participating in events or challenges that require know-how and physical exertion will lead to exciting opportunities.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) -- Use your experience and skills to tackle your challenges. Don't let trends consume you when old-fashioned methods will work. Put your energy where it's appreciated, and work to make a difference.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) -- Get into the groove and enjoy what life offers. Use your imagination to develop a trendy new look that fetches attention and compliments. An affectionate gesture will spark your interest.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) -- Focus on what's important to you, and make your dreams come true. Don't trust someone to do things for you. Stay on top of what's required until you are satisfied with the results.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) -- Look around, and you'll devise a plan to add to your comfort and make your life easier. Discuss your plans with a loved one, and you'll find the best way to turn your dreams into reality.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) -- Avoid people who bring you down or treat you inappropriately. Put your effort into building confidence, honing your skills and heading in a direction that makes you feel good about yourself.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) -- Pay attention to what things cost. Unnecessary purchases will be a waste. Focus on free entertainment, like taking a hike in the forest or kicking back with friends. Romance is favored.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) -- Make decisions based on cost. Don't go into debt; use your ingenuity to develop a plan to meet your demands. Take on a challenge that helps you master something important to you.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) -- Control your emotions until you understand the dynamics of what you're up against. Partnerships will require patience and intuitive maneuvers to avoid discord. Choose peace over chaos.