How you do things and handle others will be crucial. Use your connections to get the most out of whatever you pursue. An opportunity to improve your living space or make a move looks promising. Take a course or sign up for a class that leads to mental, physical or financial improvement. Don't be afraid to step into the spotlight.

CANCER (June 21-July 22) -- Speak up and discuss the possibilities. Open your doors to those looking for answers, and make yourself available. Helping others will give you insight into certain troublesome situations.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) -- Set the standard instead of letting someone else dictate your actions. Look at investments that require discipline but offer high returns. A change of heart is likely.

