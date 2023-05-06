Let your imagination run wild and you'll come up with impressive ideas. Let your actions express how you feel. You will get the go-ahead to make your dreams come true. Trusting and believing in yourself will motivate you to go the distance.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20) -- Don't feel obligated to do everything yourself. Reach out to people who share your concerns. Set boundaries when dealing with difficult people. Distance yourself from those who spread fake news.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20) -- Do what you can to help others, but don't make promises you can't keep. Don't divulge information that can cause emotional problems for you or someone else. Concentrate on self-improvement.

