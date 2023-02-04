Embrace the future with enthusiasm. Rid yourself of people, situations and clutter that stand between you and your happiness. Don't let power struggles bring you down; set high standards and overcome your fears. Put your emotions behind what moves you; you'll find your niche and be able to express yourself through your words and actions. Sign up for success.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) -- Keep an open mind regarding requests, but do what's best for you. Concentrate on how you can improve your life. Learn from your mistakes and conquer what's important to you.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) -- Speak from the heart, but don't let your anger spill over. A calm demeanor and a transparent point of view with room for suggestions and contributions will help you overcome any setback.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) -- High energy will take you where you want to go. Stretch your imagination and go beyond the call of duty. Leave nothing to chance; you'll make a good impression on someone who can use your help.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) -- You'll find it challenging to settle down. Plan a fulfilling day with people who offer sound advice and set excellent examples regarding how to leave the past behind and live a healthy life.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) -- Plan your next move. Change is becoming more enticing, whether it involves educational pursuits, traveling or networking. Try something you want to incorporate into your everyday routine.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) -- It's time to catch up financially. Examine your assets and liabilities, determine where you stand and put a budget in place. Let go of the past, live in the present and adopt a positive attitude.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) -- You have options; picking one won't be easy. Weigh the pros and cons before you sign up for something. Someone will lead you on or play with your emotions if you expose too much personal information.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) -- A change will lead to a confrontation with someone close to you. Don't rock the boat. Offer people perks, and you'll gain the support and confidence you need to move forward.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) -- Socialize and enrich your life. The connections you make while attending events will encourage you to expand your qualifications and expertise. Traveling and going to meetings will pay off.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) -- Don't give in to someone nagging you to do things you don't like. Be true to yourself and invent a timetable and projects that work for you. Be transparent with others. Romance is encouraged.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) -- Invest more in your home and lifestyle. Happiness begins with making good decisions. Put more time and energy into partnerships that offer the support you need to reach your goals.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) -- Know what you want before entering an emotional conversation. Stick to the basics and don't overreact. A change will improve your state of mind. Step back if you need to.