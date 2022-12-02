Keep your facts straight. Don't let your plans overwhelm you or your desires lead you astray. Look at what's possible and take a simple and direct approach to get you to your destination. Have a plan that emphasizes your attributes and compensates for your weaknesses. Play by the rules, and don't stop until you are satisfied.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) -- Do your best to get along. Listen attentively to others, but share only information that isn't controversial or political. Take care of your responsibilities.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) -- Slow down; don't act in haste. Time is on your side, and with a bit of thought, you'll come up with a unique and bountiful proposition. Be secretive regarding your plans.

