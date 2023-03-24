Don't procrastinate when there is so much to do and so little time to finish what you start. Figure out what to keep and what to discard. Less time spent thinking will give you more time to act. Your accomplishments this year will leave you feeling very uncomfortable.

ARIES (March 21-April 19) -- Sign up for something that makes you proud and grateful. Get involved, take a stand and make a statement. Be the guiding light for others and instigate what you want to see happen.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20) -- Make the changes that will improve your life and point you in a direction that brings you the joy and contacts you need. Participate in something that matters and see what happens.

