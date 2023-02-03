Recognize how much you have to offer. You will surpass your expectations this year. Listen to your opponents to gain insight into their flaws. Your actions will lead you to victory. Keep an open mind when dealing with loved ones; anger won't solve anything, but reason and compromise will keep the peace.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) -- Be ready for anything and everything. Use your discipline to get things done on time. Your innovative ideas and versatility will lead to positive change and a happier home life.

PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) -- Waiting for others to do things will prove futile. Take the initiative and follow through with your plans instead of discussing what you want to do and expecting others to fulfill your dreams.

