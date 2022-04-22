A passionate approach to life, love and happiness will get you where you want to go. Extend your hand and be helpful, and you'll gain respect and the encouragement you need to follow your heart and your dreams. The people and customs you follow will give you a different perspective regarding what's possible. Have trust and faith in your ability to excel.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) -- Discuss your intentions, and see who wants to get involved. Get clearance from anyone or any organizations that might hinder your progress. A change of scenery will serve as inspiration.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) -- Leave nothing undone or for someone else to finish. Work alone and pay attention to detail. Hard work will help you avoid being broadsided by the changes someone implements. Leave nothing to chance.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) -- Expand your interests and push forward. Take the initiative to use your imagination. Working with someone you love will bring you closer. Shared expenses are favored.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) -- Be a friendly observer, and learn from those with experience. Hone your skills, be open to suggestions and prepare to turn your goal into a reality. Leave nothing to chance personally or professionally.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) -- Attend events that offer a platform to show everyone what you have to offer. Get others to see things your way. Consider partnering with someone who shares your objective. Romance is on the rise.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) -- Don't give in or give up. Control your spending and avoid situations that involve shared expenses. Implement a tight budget, and take care of time-sensitive matters. Maintain integrity.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) -- Put your plan in motion, then proceed. You can get things done your way if you refuse to let others meddle in your affairs. A change of heart will help you make a decision that sets you free.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) -- Do your best to dodge an argument or getting caught up in someone's drama. Look at what you are trying to achieve, and turn your attention to reaching your personal goals. Say no to temptation.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) -- Evaluate your situation and make adjustments that allow you to take advantage of current opportunities. Don't let fear stop you from getting what you want. Make your dreams come true.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) -- Shut down anyone trying to coax you to get involved in something that doesn't fit into your plans. Keep your eyes on your long-term goal. Don't lose sleep over what others think.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) -- What you do will help you advance. Don't limit what you can do due to a lack of confidence. If you want something, say so, and show everyone what you can accomplish. Romance is featured.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) -- Don't expect to get something for free. Show your willingness to put in the time and do the work. Someone will take advantage of you if you are too accommodating. Put your responsibilities first.