Being informed will help you get your way. Protect your position, reputation and status by welcoming what others think. The knowledge you gain will help you appease anyone who opposes your plans. Don't limit what you can do because you are too stubborn to give an inch to get a mile.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) -- Finish what you start. Distance yourself from situations, people and decisions you feel don't support your needs. Choose stability over reacting emotionally. Don't give in to someone manipulative.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) -- Make changes that encourage more opportunities. Attend functions conducive to meeting people who can help you advance. Update your look to ensure others view you as progressive. Romance is on the rise.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you