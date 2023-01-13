Having more control will ease stress. Situations change, and you'll fall behind if you don't adjust to fit in with the times. Being organized will help you meet the demands you face. Good things are within reach, but being in the right place mentally, physically and financially to take advantage of the opportunities is essential.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) -- Do everything according to plan, and don't leave yourself open to criticism. Offer positive solutions and incentives to avoid a stalemate or loss. Balance and equality are required.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) -- Take a greater interest in investing in yourself, and you will find a window of opportunity. An energetic approach to domestic situations will pay off. Make health and romance your priorities.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) -- Don't share too much information. Being a good listener will give you the advantage. Offering your services to a group will give you a place to grow your ideas and execute your plans.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) -- Create a peaceful environment. Don't let chaos infiltrate your life. Strive for simplicity, honesty and flawless work. Know when to walk away from deleterious situations.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) -- Have confidence in yourself and your ability to figure things out. Don't let someone talk you into something that isn't right for you. Be clear regarding what you expect and are willing to do.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) -- A positive shift will require you to have everything in place and ready to go. Things are starting to look good. A networking event will result in a propitious meeting.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) -- You'll face opposition while trying to resolve an emotional issue. Be conscious of what others want and how they feel before you pitch what you have to offer. Understand what's important to others.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) -- A perfect show of what you can offer will win favors. Attend an event geared toward what's important to you. Establish yourself in a community of people heading down a similar path.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) -- If you don't like what you see, reinvent yourself. Someone you respect will stand by you, even if those closest to you don't. Change is favored and will help you further your interests.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) -- Play to win, but not at the expense of hurting someone you love. Put friends and family first, and make calculated moves when it comes to business. Don't mix business with pleasure.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) -- Stop procrastinating. Don't be shy; embrace the unknown and face challenges head-on. Use your intellect, experience and common sense. Talk to organizations or institutions that can help you.
(Nov. 23-Dec. 21) -- Your ability to captivate your audience will boost your ego, but don't let that push you to stretch the truth or promise more than you can deliver. Stick to the truth and map out a solid plan.