Look past any problems standing between you and what you want. Once you know your destination, it will be easier to map out which course will get you where you want to go with the least amount of interference. A broad view of the possibilities and a good intuition will be your ticket to success.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) -- Spend time primping and updating your look. You'll gain confidence if you look and feel your best. Look for a suitable place to invest money. Building your savings will lower stress.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) -- Connect with people who enjoy the same things you do and discuss life, love and what's on your bucket list. Attend a function that offers information and insight into something you want to pursue.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you