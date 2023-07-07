A thorough approach will pay off this year. Dedication, loyalty, compassion and common sense will take you to a place that offers peace of mind. Refuse to let the actions of others tempt you to make bad decisions. Choose honor and integrity over risk and manipulation. Look for alternatives that help you focus on what's important to you. Face the future with optimism, imagination and fearlessness.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) -- Avoid controlling people. Speak on your behalf to ensure you get both your point across and recognition for your thoughts and solutions. Put faith in yourself, not others.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) -- Take care of financial, legal or health matters swiftly. You'll learn something that helps you cut corners and save time and money. Don't let a decision someone makes ruin your plans.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) -- Use your knowledge, skills and experience in unique ways. Turn a joint venture into a social event. A trip or shopping spree will go over budget if you aren't careful.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) -- Do your best and finish what you start. Making a good impression is crucial if you want to get ahead. Conflicts between personal and professional responsibilities will lead to trouble.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) -- Refuse to get angry or frustrated. Express your thoughts and desires with compassion and empathy for others. Address issues that can cause problems before they become overwhelming.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) -- Temptation to get involved in endeavors that sound too good to be true is apparent. Step back and rethink what's best for you before you commit to something questionable.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) -- Sharing will not be the way to go today. Do your thing and pay your way. Set high standards and take the initiative to add unique touches that will be noticed and admired.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) -- Remain consistent to avoid backlash. Too many changes will make people question what you are doing. Designate how much you want to spend and on what before signing an agreement.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) -- Make plans to have fun. Let your ideas shine, and you'll gain approval from someone you love and respect. Don't be too quick to give someone access to your financial picture.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) -- Do something physical that will ease stress, keep you from saying something you shouldn't and encourage you to do your own thing. Personal improvements will lift your spirits.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) -- Consistency will lead to success. You'll gain ground if you are persistent and willing to do the work yourself. Don't put things off due to temptation or interference.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) -- Bide your time. Spontaneity and haste will take you in the wrong direction. Work alone to avoid interference. Seek expert counsel, but trust in yourself. Personal improvements will attract attention.