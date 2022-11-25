A reasonable attitude will help you win every time. Refuse to let outside influences dictate what happens to you this year. Stick to your schedule, regardless of the direction others take. Have confidence in yourself, and you will feel good about your decisions and the outcome. Some partnerships will be tested, but not all will be broken.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) -- Check your ego at the door and get down to business with honesty and integrity. How you treat others and allow them to treat you will be key. You must build respect by being fair.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) -- A quiet approach will work best. Don't step in and take charge prematurely. Give others a chance to do their thing before you act. You will get the highest return if your timing is impeccable.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you