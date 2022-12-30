Preparation and flexibility are mandatory to maintain a healthy and balanced lifestyle. Putting a hold on unnecessary projects will ease stress and allow you to pay attention to what's essential to your emotional well-being. Building confidence in yourself and others will bring high returns. Practice moderation and set a good example.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) -- You'll require patience and common sense when dealing with money, friends and relatives. Have faith in yourself. Pay attention to what you do, how you look and what you want to achieve.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) -- Fine-tune your plans for the upcoming year. A straightforward assessment will help you budget and prepare to reach your goal. An adjustment at home will pay off.

