Learn all you can this year and position yourself for success. Ask questions, take courses and build your qualifications to match your dreams. Be cognizant of what it will take to meet your goals. Don't let personal matters conflict with your plans or cause you to second-guess yourself or change your course. Be true to yourself and those who support the decisions you make.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) -- Listen to what others say, and implement new ideas into your daily routine. Set yourself up for success by staying in touch with what's trending and by gaining skills and qualifications.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) -- Don't hide when you should act. Use your intelligence, and you'll find a way to make the most out of your situation. Opportunity is within reach. Summon the willingness to make things happen.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) -- Go over every detail before you sign up for something. Make sure you can finish what you start before you begin. Charm may buy you time and help, but it won't compensate for laziness.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) -- Affiliate with upward-moving individuals and you'll gain momentum, knowledge and a different perspective regarding the possibilities. Trust those who have proven themselves capable.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) -- Protect your home and family. Don't share sensitive information or get into emotional conversations that put you in a vulnerable position. Don't obsess over what others do or say.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) -- Take advantage of everything. Step into the spotlight and make your voice heard, and your actions will bring about positive change. Opportunity will pay off.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) -- Don't alter what's already working. Boredom will lead you down a slippery slope that can cost you dearly. Pay attention to how you present yourself. Romance is favored.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) -- You've got the right idea, so don't let outside interference slow you down. Aim to finish what you start, and take advantage of opportunities that come your way. Clear your head.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) -- You can have fun, but don't go overboard. Poor behavior will have its downside. Raise the bar and put your energy where it counts. Self-improvement and nurturing relationships are favored.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) -- Be honest with yourself and others regarding what you want and how you plan to achieve your goal. Enlist people who are dedicated, eager to help and who can make a difference.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) -- Take additional time to go over every detail to ensure your success. Someone will try to talk you into something costly or unnecessary. Don't accommodate others; do what's best for you.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) -- Embark on a plan and call on those who can contribute to your vision. Home improvements and using your skills to get what you want will turn out splendidly. Don't hesitate or waste time.