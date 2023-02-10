Don't lose sight of your dreams. Use your imagination and intelligence to figure out what makes you happy and how to incorporate what you want into your everyday routine. Change may not be the answer to everything. Go over your options and put your energy where it counts to get the desired results. Practicality will be necessary.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) -- Assess your financial situation and decide your next move. Supplementing your income with a part-time position or lowering your overhead will ease your mind and encourage you to find prosperity.

PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) -- You can dream, but when it comes to getting things done, reason, common sense and hard work will be necessary. Connect with people you enjoy working alongside. Romance is favored.

