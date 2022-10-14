Learning, traveling and living life to the fullest is a tall order, but it's achievable if you are organized and have a purpose. Review what you've accomplished and tie up loose ends quickly so you can concentrate on what's important to you. Make changes to ensure you can take advantage of the opportunities heading your way.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) -- Spend time with people you find mentally stimulating or who share your interests, and you'll discover new ways to use your skills. A trendy new look will make you feel good and attract attention.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) -- Find ways to lower your overhead. An innovative outlook will help you find a way to live better. Personal improvement is favored, but you must be secretive regarding your plans.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) -- Don't let an outsider lead you astray. Make decisions based on your needs. Lend a helping hand to an expert or elder member of your family and you'll gain an unexpected bonus.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) -- Put everything in its place before you change up your everyday routine. Understanding and appreciating what you already have will help you make better decisions.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) -- Consider changes that will make your life easier. You'll have the freedom to use your skills to build a solid base for your plans. Self-improvement will lead to compliments.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) -- Shake off differences you have with a friend, relative or peer, then go about your business. Making plans to surprise someone will encourage you to find ways to promote better relationships.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) -- Take a moment to catch up with a friend or relative. What you discover will help you decide what you want to do next. Time spent with a loved one will bring you closer together. Embrace life.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) -- Take care of business. Leave nothing to chance or in someone else's jurisdiction. Be secretive regarding the changes you want to make until you have everything in place. Try to avoid interference.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) -- Your resourceful nature will help you outmaneuver anyone who gets in your way. Speak up, and be proactive and entertaining. Adjust your skills to suit the marketplace. Romance is on the rise.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) -- Problems will mount if you overreact, take on too much or spend money you can't spare. Concentrate on something positive and beneficial to you. Maintain a healthy diet.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) -- Spend time with the right people and you'll gain insight into something that interests you. A partnership can make life easier if both parties are heading in the same direction.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) -- Keep your eye on what's happening around you. Someone will be elusive or withhold information. Go directly to the source if you want the facts. You are overdue for a change.