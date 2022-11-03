Be open about your feelings and what's important to you. Share your thoughts and intentions, clarify what changes you want to make and put your plans in motion. Check out how much things will cost and set a budget to ensure you finish what you start. Make a passionate plea to a loved one to work with you.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) -- Take care of domestic responsibilities before someone complains. Lay out a detailed plan that is easy to follow. Being organized will help you take control and get things done on time.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) -- Show interest in what others do, but don't agree to something that isn't your preference. Set a course that encourages you to set goals that favor professional gains.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) -- You'll hear of something that will help you get what you want. This unique opportunity will give you the chance to work with stellar individuals. Don't hesitate; make your move.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) -- Use discipline to get where you want to go. Hard work will pay off. Don't be afraid to walk away from situations that you don't like. Avoid risking your health or emotional well-being.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) -- Stick to your plan and refuse to let others cost you mentally, physically or financially. An unexpected change will turn in your favor if you are honest and dedicated.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) -- Check out your resources; you'll find something that interests you. Knowing what's trending in your field of expertise will give you the edge you need to outsmart your peers. Be careful when traveling.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) -- A change will give you the boost you need to get things done. Avoid negative people who try to bring you down. Pay attention to the way you look, how you feel and whom you love.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) -- Discipline, determination and a low profile will get you where you want to go. Don't believe everything you hear or buy into someone else's dream. Put your energy where it counts.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) -- An emotional incident will crush your plans. Choose your words carefully and lay out reasonable procedures. Sticking to the truth and doing things that make you feel good are recommended.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) -- Think twice before you start a conversation with someone who doesn't share your ideas or beliefs. You'll get further ahead if you recognize what others want and how you can get it to them.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) -- Get together with like-minded people to share information. Talks will lead to positive changes and teach you something that will help you make a difference. Romance is on the rise.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) -- Focus on an activity you enjoy doing; you'll make new friends and learn something. Practice makes perfect, so get to work. You can turn a pastime into a lucrative endeavor.