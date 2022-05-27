Pull out all the stops, and force issues that will clear up unfinished business. Cutting ties with the past will give you the freedom to use your knowledge, skills and experience to branch out and do something interesting. Protect your health, position and reputation.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) -- Take a leadership position, and find a way to express your beliefs, opinions and plans. Show compassion and offer solutions that will help you gain support. Don't sit on the sidelines.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) -- Keep life simple, your responsibilities doable and your spending moderate. You don't have to impress anyone; just be yourself. Don't fear change when it's time to embrace new beginnings.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) -- Pay attention to what you say and do to avoid jeopardizing your position or reputation. Live up to your promises and focus on personal improvements. If you want to excel, updates are necessary.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) -- Be the instigator, and you'll gain points. Your suggestions and the changes you initiate will stimulate conversation and help you make headway. Put your energy and intelligence to work.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) -- Push for what you want. Expand your interests and seek out allies. The information you accumulate will help you craft an impressive strategy. Personal growth and romance are on the rise.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) -- Address your responsibilities, and search for a way to delegate some of the work. It's up to you to say when something is too much or ask for help. Speak up and defend your position.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) -- Take it upon yourself to get things done. If you count on someone other than yourself, you will be disappointed. Channel your energy where it will do the most.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) -- Spend more time nurturing meaningful relationships and making your home comfortable and convenient. Don't hesitate to initiate change or to do things differently.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) -- Disregard what others do; focus on what's important to you. Changing how you use your money, skills and intelligence will lead you in an entertaining and fruitful direction.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) -- It's OK to dream, but don't lose sight of what's tangible. Ask someone trustworthy for advice before buying something you don't need or that cannot help you. Get your facts straight.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) -- Be careful not to let your emotions take control. Be smart and deliver precise information to avoid being blamed for spreading inaccuracies.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) -- Decisiveness will be required to get where you want to go. Leave nothing to the imagination or to chance. Know what and who you are up against, and do your best. Believe in yourself.