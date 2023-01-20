Distance yourself from troublemakers and bad influences. Keep things in perspective by concentrating on what you want to achieve. You have plenty to gain this year if you stay focused and intent on broadening your awareness and skills and pushing yourself in a direction that will help you reach your dreams. Make stability, fitness and love your priorities.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) -- Take pride in how you run your home and treat people. Look for common ground when dealing with others. Personal growth, fitness and proper eating habits will build confidence and fetch compliments.

PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) -- Share your thoughts and listen to suggestions. Protect your health and physical well-being. Don't make a change to please someone. Take pride in how you present who you are.

