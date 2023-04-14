A positive attitude will help set the stage for a prosperous year. Being a good Samaritan will result in emotional rewards and opportunities. Channel your energy into home-improvement projects and take care of loose ends. Love and romance are favored and will motivate you to sport a trendy new look.

ARIES (March 21-April 19) -- Stick to your plan, regardless of what others do or say. Do your own thing, and you'll be happy with the results. An opportunity will require you to adjust your lifestyle. Romance is favored.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20) -- The changes happening around you will result in an emotional trade-off. Have a backup plan to ensure you can live up to your promises, regardless of how things unfold.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you