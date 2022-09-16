Chill out, relax and refuse to let others rile you up. Stand your ground and concentrate on what's important to you instead of worrying about what others do or think. Use your imagination to figure out how to improve your life. Surround yourself with people who offer positive reinforcement. You will receive needed help.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) -- Refuse to let anger seep into conversations or affect how you do your job. Focus on making positive changes that will encourage you to do the best job possible. The way you do things will affect the kind of support you receive.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) -- Explore the possibilities and enjoy what life offers. Get involved in events and activities that spark your imagination and promote discipline. Don't let uncertainty take control.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) -- Question information you receive. Refuse to unleash your emotions on others. Give others the benefit of the doubt and go about your business without letting what others say or do impact your progress.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) -- Keep moving forward, regardless of what others do today. Think outside the box, and you'll devise a plan that surpasses your expectations. Trust your knowledge and ability to get things done.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) -- Question shared expenses and joint ventures. Not everyone will share your standards. A loss will catch you off guard if you let others handle your financial affairs. Don't overreact.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) -- Pay attention to what unfolds, and you'll offset a costly mistake. Sit tight, regardless of the changes others make. Before making a change, take time to discover what's best for you.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) -- Avoid sensitive talks if they could disrupt your plans or start a feud. Pay more attention to how you can make a difference and benefit yourself and others. Personal growth is favored.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) -- Put your energy where it counts. Inspiration and excitement will follow if you use your wisdom and experience to get others to commit to your plans. Think big and make things happen.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) -- You may thrive on change, but don't do anything that isn't necessary. Save your time, energy and cash. Socializing will lead to questions and thoughts about how to proceed. Be a good listener.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) -- Forge ahead with determination. Make your point, and don't hesitate to branch off on your own if it will get you closer to achieving your goal. Don't take on the impossible.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) -- Pay attention to new information or technical changes that could influence how you do things. Your ability to adjust will determine the outcome. Keep busy and avoid controversy.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) -- Call on those you trust to help you, then discuss your plans. Listen to suggestions and adjust only what's necessary to get the best results. A partnership will stabilize your situation.