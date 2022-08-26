Creative insight will help you flourish. Put together a plan that excites you. Develop new ways to use your attributes to reach your goal. Don't rely on others when you can handle matters yourself. Organization and precision will be essential if you want to avoid mistakes. Be wary of people who slow you down. Do your own thing.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) -- You'll discover something or someone interesting if you have fun and venture out. Adapt something you enjoy doing into a moneymaking venture. A change in how you do things will change your beliefs.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) -- Be careful with whom you associate and share information, or you will put yourself at risk. Ask questions to clear up confusing information before you proceed with your plans. Put safety first.

