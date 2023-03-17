A call for help will reunite you with someone facing similar struggles. Together you can accomplish great things. It's time to turn a dream into something concrete and lucrative. Explore what's possible this year and make things happen. Stop talking and start doing, and your reputation will get a boost.

PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) -- Put your heart into something you love doing. Engaging in a hobby or using your skills professionally will pay off. It's time to change the way you earn and handle your money.

ARIES (March 21-April 19) -- Sharing secrets will backfire. Be discreet and focus on staying in shape. Take what's yours and go about your business; opportunities will unfold. Ignore someone trying to get a rise out of you.

