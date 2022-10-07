Refuse to let uncertainty set in. Go directly to the source, and you'll get the answers you require to bring your plans to fruition. Trust and believe in yourself, and be willing to put energy into your dreams, hopes and wishes. Don't sit idle when progress is within reach. Discuss your feelings, intentions and self-improvement ideas with loved ones.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) -- Take pride in how you look and how you treat others. Reach out to someone who needs help, and together you will make a difference. Added discipline will help you push your way to victory.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) -- Nurture what you love. Build a solid home base that fits your lifestyle. Listen to the experts and check out interesting groups. The information you receive will change your way of thinking.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you