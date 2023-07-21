Set yourself up for advancement. Learn all you can, develop your skills and reach out to people who can answer your questions. Take the initiative and channel your energy into learning, traveling and taking more interest in what others are doing. These interactions will lead to information that sparks your imagination and points you in a positive direction. Leave no stone unturned.

CANCER (June 21-July 22) -- Your tenacity and courage will push you to turn your plan into a reality. Don't stop short of what you want or give in to obstacles. Learn all you can and put what you learn to good use.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) -- Too much too quickly will put you in a vulnerable position. Slow down, be observant and take a breath. Look at unwanted change as an opportunity to try something new. Know when to say no.

