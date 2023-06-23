Keep the communication going until you understand what others expect of you and what options are available. Problems with friends, relatives or colleagues will surface if you let your emotions slip into highly charged conversations. Keep a strong hold on your plans and oversee every detail yourself. Trust in your ability to make a difference. Reinforce your knowledge and qualifications. Avoid temptation.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) -- Be wary of anyone trying to take advantage of you. Be blunt about what you want and don't fear moving forward alone. Learn from your experience and stick up for yourself.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) -- Slow down and rethink your motives. Spontaneity may be exciting but not always wise. Choose your words carefully. Don't underestimate how much the changes you want to make will cost.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) -- Slow down, focus on details and be resourceful. You have plenty to gain if you adapt. Choose your destiny and reward yourself for a change. Don't rely on others; do things for yourself.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) -- Rely on your intelligence to get you through the day. Don't be fooled by what someone tries to pass off as the truth. Make decisions based on what you see and how others act.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) -- Take better care of yourself. Concentrate on the people you feel responsible for. Don't spend money unnecessarily or get involved in fast-cash scams or joint ventures.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) -- Be observant. If someone confuses you, back away. Rely on yourself to get things done and to figure out what makes you happy. Take responsibility for yourself. Personal growth is on the rise.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) -- Safe investments will ease your mind and motivate you to enjoy downtime. Finalize deals, restructure your lifestyle to promote better health and make positive changes at home.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) -- Shrewd money management will be necessary. Don't take on debt that will weigh on your mind. Make well-thought-out decisions based on facts and figures, not on hype. Focus on self-improvement.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) -- Make your home comfortable and peaceful. Stick to basics and work on building your dream. Refuse to let outsiders interfere. Be direct and do what makes you happy.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) -- Do something that motivates you. Choose peace and love over discord and chaos, and you'll outmaneuver anyone trying to take advantage of you. Be considerate with a loved one.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) -- Don't go overboard. Taking on too much or trying to impress people by overspending will backfire. Aim to maintain balance and integrity and to get along with everyone without promising too much.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) -- Take note of others' responses. Someone will volunteer information that helps you decide whom to support. Refuse to let a fast talker mesmerize you with tall tales. Be wary of braggarts.