Keep the communication going until you understand what others expect of you and what options are available. Problems with friends, relatives or colleagues will surface if you let your emotions slip into highly charged conversations. Keep a strong hold on your plans and oversee every detail yourself. Trust in your ability to make a difference. Reinforce your knowledge and qualifications. Avoid temptation.

CANCER (June 21-July 22) -- Be wary of anyone trying to take advantage of you. Be blunt about what you want and don't fear moving forward alone. Learn from your experience and stick up for yourself.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) -- Slow down and rethink your motives. Spontaneity may be exciting but not always wise. Choose your words carefully. Don't underestimate how much the changes you want to make will cost.

