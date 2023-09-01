Choose the path that stimulates your mind. Pay attention to detail, and show passion in all that you pursue. Be inventive and disciplined enough to turn your ideas into something concrete. Improve what needs it and protect what's already perfect. Make this your year to master skills and reach for the stars. Walk away from temptation and place your trust and loyalty in yourself.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) -- Tailor your day to fit your needs. Broaden your horizons; learn something new. Resist temptation and people using manipulative tactics. Concentrate on what's important to you.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) -- See what's new and exciting in your neighborhood and decide if you want to participate. Personal improvements will boost your confidence and offer insight into possibilities.

