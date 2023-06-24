Observe what's happening around you to ensure you make the best decisions this year. Focus more on your needs and less on accommodating others. Take better care of your emotional, physical and financial concerns by refusing to let others deplete your resources or take advantage of your generosity. A steady pace will help you take advantage of the possibilities and opportunities you encounter.

CANCER (June 21-July 22) -- Pay attention to what's happening at home and focus on how you can make the most out of whatever situation you face. Slow down, take a deep breath and do your best to avoid negativity.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) -- An aggressive approach will show others you can handle whatever comes your way. Celebrate your victory with a loved one. Romance and physical improvement are favored.

