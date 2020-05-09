Ask the Doctors: Vasectomy is an easy outpatient procedure

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Dear Doctor: After three planned children and one unexpected (but much-loved) arrival, my wife and I think a vasectomy is a good idea. What will happen? How permanent is a vasectomy?

Dear Reader: A vasectomy is a safe and effective kind of birth control that works by disrupting the pathway that carries a man's sperm. This is done via a simple elective surgery in which the vas deferens, which are the two tubes that carry sperm from the testicles to the urethra, are cut or blocked. The procedure, which is usually performed by a urologist, is close to 100% effective, with just one or two pregnancies per 1,000 procedures. The surgery can be reversed, but the success rate of future pregnancies varies.

A vasectomy is done on an outpatient basis, either in the urologist's office or a surgery center.

The procedure itself is done under a local anesthetic, so the patient is awake. In the traditional method, the surgeon uses a scalpel to make either one or two incisions in the scrotum in order to reach the vas deferens. A segment of each tube is cut away, and the open ends are sealed shut, either by cauterization or with stitches. The incisions in the scrotum are also closed up.