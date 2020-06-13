Ask the Doctors: The only way for definitive diagnosis is biopsy

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 805.925.2691 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Dear Doctor: I'm 30 years old, and I have a lump in my breast, which imaging tests suggest is a fibroadenoma. I'm getting married in six months, and I am leaning toward having a biopsy so I won't worry during my wedding and honeymoon. With the COVID-19 pandemic, is it selfish of me to have the biopsy right now?

Dear Reader: It's understandable that, even with reassuring results from a mammogram and an ultrasound, you want a definitive diagnosis. As you mentioned in your letter, the only way to achieve that is with a biopsy. However, due to the pandemic, many hospitals have been forced to shift their attention and resources to dealing with COVID-19 patients, and some have put elective surgeries and routine medical care on hold. This means that decisions that in normal times would have been fairly straightforward have now become complex issues.