Ask the Doctors: Reader queries cover a range of topics

Hello again, dear readers! You've kept our digital and postal mailboxes even more full than usual with your questions, thoughts and (thank you!) kind words. Not surprisingly, much of the discussion focused on COVID-19.

-- In a column about the search for a saliva test to diagnose Parkinson's disease, we mentioned the lack of a specific diagnostic test for the condition at this time. A reader from Oklahoma, whose wife lives with Parkinson's disease, wondered why a test known as a DaTscan wasn't mentioned. "It is considered reliable enough that it is often required at the start of treatment testing to prove a patient has PD," he wrote.

DaTscan uses a radioactive isotope to assess the health of the dopamine system in the brain. It's the loss of dopamine transporters (DaT) that leads to the neurological symptoms of Parkinson's disease. However, the scan will return an abnormal result in any neurological condition that involves dopamine transporters. It's used in conjunction with a neurological and physical exam to arrive at a final diagnosis, but in and of itself does not return a definitive PD diagnosis.