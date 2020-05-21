Ask the Doctors: Passing gas is a fact of life
Ask the Doctors

Ask the Doctors: Passing gas is a fact of life

{{featured_button_text}}

Dear Doctor: I'm 102 years old and a World War II veteran. My problem is that I pass a lot of gas. Several days ago, I had an apple and a small piece of sweet potato, and I stunk up the whole house. I had to open all of the windows and doors. Do you have any suggestions?

Dear Reader: We do have some thoughts on your issue, but first we want to congratulate you on a long life. Our readers often include their age in their letters, and you have surpassed them all by several years.

Internal gas is a fact of life. Whether it's emitted through the mouth as a burp or through the anus as flatulence, it's actually a sign the body is functioning properly. Gas can accumulate as a result of air ingested while eating, drinking, speaking or swallowing. It's also a byproduct of digestion, during which gut bacteria help break down food and emit a range of gases as they work. Most flatulence is made up of carbon dioxide, methane and hydrogen, which are essentially odorless. A small percentage of passed gas includes hydrogen sulfide, which has a powerful odor. Believe it or not, we humans pass gas from one dozen to two dozen times per day.

When excessive gas is accompanied by additional symptoms such as bloating, abdominal pain, loose stool or diarrhea, poor appetite, nausea and unexplained weight loss, it can signify the presence of underlying intestinal issues. If you do have these additional symptoms, be sure to let your doctor know.

Another factor in excessive gas is a person's age. Due to ongoing changes in our bodies as we grow older, our digestive systems become less efficient at processing the food we eat. Some people may even develop lactose or fructose intolerance.

One approach to the problem is to identify the specific food triggers. You can do this by eliminating all suspected foods from your diet, then gradually reintroducing them one by one. Common culprits include high-fiber foods, certain fruits, cruciferous vegetables, beans and items with the artificial sweetener sorbitol. Keep track of symptoms, and you'll be able to identify not only the specific foods that lead to excess gas, but also the serving size at which it becomes a problem.

You have several options to manage flatulence. Some people swear by probiotic foods and supplements, which can balance the gut. Over-the-counter anti-gas preparations, such as Beano, or those that contain simethicone (Mylanta II, Maalox II) or bismuth (Pepto-Bismol) can reduce gas. 

And take a look at your prescription medications. Blood pressure drugs, narcotics and allergy meds can slow digestion and are associated with excess gas. Always check with your doctor before making any changes to medications.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Judith "Judy" Jean Zavala
Obituaries

Judith "Judy" Jean Zavala

It is with deep sadness that the Zavala family announces the passing of Judith “Judy” Jean Zavala, a beloved wife, mom, grandmother, sister, a…

Scott Robert Adams
Obituaries

Scott Robert Adams

Scott Robert Adams died unexpectedly at his home in Maricopa, Arizona on May 4, 2020. He was preceded in death by his parents Raymond and Céci…

Willie Joseph Green
Obituaries

Willie Joseph Green

Willie Joseph Green was born August 24, 1934 in Orangeburg, South Carolina, an only child to Thelma and Charlie Green. Unfortunately, his moth…

Obituaries

Dr. George J. Hiester

  • Updated

Dr. George J. Hiester, 90, resident of Arroyo Grande, CA passed away May 17, 2020. Arrangements are under the direction of Dudley-Hoffman Mort…

Obituaries

Thomas D. Montgomery

  • Updated

Thomas D. Montgomery, 62, resident of Santa Maria, CA passed away May 9, 2020. Arrangements are under the direction of Dudley-Hoffman Mortuary…

Mary Arguijo
Obituaries

Mary Arguijo

Mary Arguijo left this world suddenly on 5/10/20. She is now pain free and reunited with her husband Lucio, her mother Alvina, her son Eddie, …

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News