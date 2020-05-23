Ask the Doctors: New COVID-19 symptoms discovered

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Dear Doctor: Every time I turn on the news and hear about the coronavirus, the symptoms keep changing. Why is that? How do we even know when we should go see a doctor?

Dear Reader: It feels like it's been forever, but news of the virus that causes the disease we now know as COVID-19 first emerged in the U.S. at the start of 2020. (The name is shorthand for "coronavirus disease 2019.") It's caused by a novel -- never seen before -- coronavirus, which is the same type of virus that causes upper respiratory infections, including the common cold. This particular virus is brand-new to humans, which means that not only do we lack immunity, but also that we're learning about its symptoms and effects in real time.

Our first glimmers of understanding came from patients infected in the initial outbreaks. At that time -- and it still is true today -- common symptoms included a new cough, fever and shortness of breath. The severity of the resulting illness ranges from something akin to a mild cold to the devastating pneumonia that has taken so many lives throughout the world. As the number of infections continues to grow, so does the data set used by the medical and scientific communities to understand the virus's effects and behavior.