Ask the Doctors: It's the soap, not water temperature, that kills viruses

A microwave oven works by exciting the water molecules in a food or beverage, which raises its temperature. The actual radiation doesn't have a direct effect. Since viral particles are made up of proteins and fats, the microwave will not destroy them.

However, the most recent research shows that the major source of transmission of the novel coronavirus is through respiratory droplets, which are emitted while breathing, sneezing, coughing, speaking or laughing. And while viral particles have been found to persist on paper for up to 24 hours and on plastic for up to three days, the risk is quite low. There are no documented cases of that kind of transmission. If you're still worried, you can use hand-washing or gloves to protect yourself until 24 hours have passed.

-- A reader from Indiana, who, like so many of us, is running low on hand sanitizer, asked about going DIY. "Will the homemade wipes be as effective in killing germs as the prepackaged brands?" she wrote. As long as the alcohol content in your formula is at least 60%, the minimum needed to kill most germs, your home brew will be effective. The only way to achieve this is by using isopropyl or rubbing alcohol that is 99% alcohol volume. Be sure to rub all hand sanitizers into your hands until they are completely dry, from 30 to 60 seconds.

Thank you again to all of our readers for your kind thoughts and well wishes. We hope you and your families stay safe and well.

