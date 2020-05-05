Ask the Doctors: How-tos of wearing a mask
Ask the Doctors

Ask the Doctors: How-tos of wearing a mask

{{featured_button_text}}

Dear Doctor: Our city has asked us to wear a face mask when we leave the house. Needless to say, my wife and I have never done this before. Does our 5-year-old son need a mask, too? Any guidance or how-tos would be greatly appreciated.

Dear Reader: Your local government is following the updated recommendation from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, which urges people to wear a cloth covering over their nose and mouth whenever they go out in public. These face coverings don't serve as protection from becoming infected with the virus. Rather, they are a physical barrier that may prevent someone who is infected from spreading it. This is particularly valuable in cases where someone is infected but has no symptoms.

This is very important, so imagine our voices as stern and serious when you reach the uppercase words in the next sentence. A face mask should only be used IN ADDITION TO and never INSTEAD OF the other important steps we're all taking right now. These include social distancing, frequent and thorough hand-washing, not touching your face, and cleaning high-touch surfaces such as door handles, light switches, phones, eyeglasses and sunglasses. (And don't forget about the handles of your car doors and your steering wheel.)

Face coverings should be snug but comfortable, fit against the sides of the face and beneath the chin, and allow for unrestricted breathing. They can be secured by ear loops or ties and should include multiple layers of fabric. Make sure the masks you choose can be washed and machine dried without damaging the mask or changing its shape.

When putting on a mask, start with clean hands. Always hold it by the strings or straps, not by the mask itself. Place it over your nose and mouth and adjust the straps so that you have a snug but comfortable fit. If your mask has a bendable metal clip over the bridge of the nose, gently adjust it to the contour of your face. If you wear glasses, put them on after the mask. It's important that any facial covering you use, even if it's just a bandanna, completely covers both your nose and mouth, and also the bottom of your chin. It's helpful to practice at home to get optimal fit and comfort.

Before you remove your mask, clean your hands. Again, you'll be handling it only by the ties or straps. If it's disposable, throw it away. If it's reusable, wash it with soap in hot water and machine dry thoroughly on medium or high heat. And please, never use medical-grade N95 masks. These are in short supply and are desperately needed to keep frontline workers safe.

Yes, your son should wear a mask in public as well. The CDC recommends everyone 2 years of age and older wear a mask that covers their nose and mouth. Due to the risk of suffocation, face coverings should not be used on anyone younger than 2.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Isaac Cody Williams
Obituaries

Isaac Cody Williams

Isaac Cody Williams, 16, loving Son of Kecia Williams and Big Brother of Kristina Williams, passed away unexpectedly Thursday April 9, 2020, a…

Andrew "Andy" Chris Hermreck
Obituaries

Andrew "Andy" Chris Hermreck

Andrew "Andy" Chris Hermreck passed away peacefully at his ranch in Paulina, Oregon on April 23rd, 2020. He was born on October 23, 1949 at th…

Obituaries

Gustavo Martinez, Jr.

Gustavo Martinez, Jr., 17, of Santa Maria, CA passed away April 25, 2020. Funeral arrangements are in the care of Moreno Mortuary. www.morenom…

Obituaries

Isaac Williams

Isaac Williams, a resident of Santa Maria, passed away on April 9th, 2020, at the age of 16. Services have been entrusted to the care of Lori …

Dear Abby: Wife laughs off man's pleas to end long marriage
Dear Abby

Dear Abby: Wife laughs off man's pleas to end long marriage

DEAR ABBY: I have a problem I can't fix. I have been married for 54 years. For the last 20 we have slept in different bedrooms. I get no affection from my wife, and everything has to be her way. We no longer have anything in common except our children and grandchildren who, for the most part, come to me only when they need something.

Mark James Harrington
Obituaries

Mark James Harrington

Mark James Harrington, 65, went to be with the Lord on April 14, 2020. He was born in Maine and moved to California when he was 7 years old.

Obituaries

Judith Elaine Pritchett

Judith Elaine Pritchett, 76, resident of Orcutt, CA passed away April 27, 2020.Arrangements are under the direction of Dudley-Hoffman Mortuary…

Obituaries

Linda Hunt

  • Updated

Linda Hunt, 69, resident of Santa Maria, CA passed away April 24, 2020. Arrangements are under the direction of Dudley-Hoffman Mortuary, Crema…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News