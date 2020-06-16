Ask the Doctors: Good oral hygiene is important even for babies
Ask the Doctors

Ask the Doctors: Good oral hygiene is important even for babies

{{featured_button_text}}

Dear Doctor: Our daughter is only 4 years old, and she has had her first cavity already. What can we do to make sure that things go better at her next visit to the dentist, and for her new baby brother?

Dear Reader: Tooth decay is common in young children. Their small mouths can make thorough brushing a challenge, and a wriggling and impatient child only adds to the level of difficulty. In fact, studies show that one-fourth of all children have had at least one cavity by the time they turn 4. Fortunately, with consistent dental hygiene, good diet and regular visits to the dentist, you can prevent tooth decay.

Our mouths can play host to hundreds of different types of bacteria, many of them benign, and some even useful. But among their number is a bacterium known as streptococcus mutans, a sugar-loving organism that is responsible for the formation of cavities. Every time we eat, this bacterium gets a meal as well. And as it devours the sugars that linger in our mouths, it produces an acidic byproduct that gradually erodes the tooth's enamel coating. That's why brushing and flossing, as well as a diet that limits sugar, are crucial to good dental health. Fortunately, with a few simple steps that you follow every day, you can significantly reduce your child's risk of developing more cavities.

Even before an infant's first tooth emerges, you should gently wipe their gums and mouth with a clean, damp cloth after feedings. Their first tooth should be greeted with a soft infant toothbrush that you use for a gentle cleansing after each meal. Brushing with plain water is fine. If you do decide to use toothpaste at this point, make sure it's a tiny amount, about the size of a grain of rice. As soon as your child has two teeth that touch each other, it's time to begin flossing. Again, it's important for you to be very gentle so as not to cause discomfort, pain or bleeding.

Children 3 and older should brush twice a day and continue flossing once a day. Young children are often not coordinated enough, or they lack the attention span, to do a thorough job. If that's the case with your daughter, continue to brush her teeth for her until you're sure she's up to the task. Most kids need help brushing, or at least close supervision, until they're 7 or 8.

Sugar increases the risk of developing cavities, so diet is also important. Limit sweets, sugary drinks and snacks between meals. And when kids do indulge, get them into the habit of brushing their teeth immediately afterward. All of this will be easier if you set a good example yourself. 

And don't forget about the dentist, who will be an important lifelong ally in maintaining good oral health. The American Academy of Pediatrics recommends that kids see a pediatric dentist within six months after their first tooth appears, or by 12 months of age.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Alfred Richard Estabillo
Obituaries

Alfred Richard Estabillo

Alfred Richard Estabillo, “Rich”, 74, born in Santa Maria and raised in Guadalupe, CA passed away on June 4, 2020 surrounded by his children a…

Miguel Placencia
Obituaries

Miguel Placencia

Miguel Placencia passed away June 9, 2020. He was preceded in death by his Mom Jennie Placencia and Dad Carlos Placencia. He is survived by hi…

David Armstrong
Obituaries

David Armstrong

David Armstrong of Santa Maria CA passed away Tuesday night at home after a lengthy illness, with family and friends at his side. David was bo…

Amber Jo Lee
Obituaries

Amber Jo Lee

Amber Jo Lee “Joey”, 28, of Santa Maria, California, passed away May 20, 2020, at Marian Hospital surrounded by her parents and boyfriend.

Obituaries

William "Will" Grogan

William "Will" Grogan, 30, of Modesto, passed away June 3, 2020. Private services are under the care of the Marshall-Spoo Sunset Funeral Chape…

Tammi Sue (Lemos) Montgomery
Obituaries

Tammi Sue (Lemos) Montgomery

Tammi Sue (Lemos) Montgomery, age 57 formerly of Inyokern, CA, was called home Tuesday May 12, 2020. Tammi was the second daughter born to Bre…

Julie Kareen McKeehan Souza
Obituaries

Julie Kareen McKeehan Souza

Julie Kareen McKeehan Souza, age 51, died suddenly and unexpectedly after a nine-month battle with cancer. Julie was born at Our Lady of Perpe…

Ruben Joseph De Anda Serna
Obituaries

Ruben Joseph De Anda Serna

Ruben Joseph De Anda Serna was born on June 18, 1983 to Ruben Serna and Anita De Bone at Marian Hospital in Santa Maria, California and died M…

Hortencia Perez Estorga
Obituaries

Hortencia Perez Estorga

Hortencia (Odie) Perez Estorga of Santa Maria, CA passed away Saturday, June 6, 2020 at home, with her loving family at her side. Hortencia wa…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News