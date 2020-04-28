Ask the Doctors: Different heart murmurs, different treatments

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Dear Doctor: My 7-year-old niece has been diagnosed with a heart murmur, and my brother says she won't be receiving any kind of treatment. What is a heart murmur? Will it interfere with the activities she loves, like soccer and softball?

Dear Reader: When someone has a heart murmur, it means an extra and unusual sound has been detected while their heart beats.

During the normal cycle of a heartbeat, blood is propelled through the chambers of the heart via muscle contractions, and its flow is directed by a series of valves that open and close in a specific sequence and pattern. The normal two-part sound of a heartbeat, which is often described as lub-DUB, is made by the heart valves as they close. When someone has a heart murmur, their heartbeat makes a whooshing or swishing sound. This is caused by turbulent blood either within or near the heart. We know that all of this can sound alarming, but a heart murmur isn't necessarily dangerous and doesn't automatically require treatment. A heart murmur may be congenital, which means you are born with it, or it can develop later in life.