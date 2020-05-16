Ask the Doctors: Chondrocalcinosis causes goutlike pain

Although a specific cause for chondrocalcinosis hasn't yet been identified, it is seen more often in people who have high blood levels of calcium (hypercalcemia), of iron (hemochromatosis), or hypomagnesemia, which is too little magnesium. Diet does not appear to play a role in flare-ups.

We're sorry to say that at this time, there is no known way to dissolve or remove the calcium pyrophosphate crystals within the joint. Instead, the emphasis is on managing the condition. The goal is to ease inflammation and pain and to limit the degenerative tissue damage that the condition can cause. During flare-ups, nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs, or NSAIDs, can ease pain, stiffness and swelling. For people who take blood thinners, or those who have stomach ulcers or poor kidney function, the use of NSAIDs may not be an option. In those cases, an aspiration procedure to remove fluid from the joint, along with an injection of a corticosteroid to manage inflammation, can provide relief. There is evidence that low doses of a medication used for gout, known as colchicine, can be effective in limiting flare-ups.