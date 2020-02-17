Applications now open for 2020 Solvang Danish Days Maid

The Solvang Danish Days Foundation has announced it is accepting applications for the 2020 Danish Days Maid. The application deadline is March 15.

Applicants must submit an essay about their qualifications and accomplishments. Preference will be given to candidates who will be high school seniors during the fall of 2020.

As the representative for Solvang Danish Days, the chosen maid will have a busy few weeks prior to the actual Danish Days weekend, making appearances at meetings of the Solvang Rotary Club, the Vikings of Solvang, and the Danish Brotherhood and Sisterhood.

She will also sell Danish Days opportunity drawing tickets at the Solvang Farmers Market, leading up the event weekend. Occasional news appearances and interviews may also be required/ requested, in advance of Danish Days weekend.

The Danish Days Maid will have an honorary position in facets of the festive weekend including the parade, and will need to be available for media interviews and other event appearances during Danish Days.

After the Danish Days weekend, she will draw the winning ticket for the annual giveaway of a trip to Denmark.