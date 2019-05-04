Hundreds of wine lovers converged on Rancho Sisquoc Winery on Saturday to sip the best and newest releases from local vintners and taste some of the specialty foods and appetizers from local restaurants.
Sunny skies, warm temperatures and gentle breezes greeted those who came from near and far for the annual Santa Barbara Vintners Festival beneath the tree-shaded grassy grounds of the winery nestled against a hillside almost 20 miles southeast of Santa Maria.
The festival drew first-time visitors looking to sample area wines as well as longtime participants from area wineries who use it to spread the word about their labels and varietals.
This was the 15th year the small Baehner Fournier Vineyards team has participated in the Vintners Festival, said Vickie Fournier Baehner.
“It keeps us young,” she said as she poured a visitor a sip of the cabernet sauvignon produced at the winery she owns with husband and retired doctor Robert Boehner.
“We got into it as a second career,” he explained. “These are our new releases.”
The couple only produce 400 to 500 cases of wine a year, growing the red wine grapes on their 5-acre plot in Santa Ynez and buying the grapes for their white and rose wines from other vineyards.
“The best thing about that is you do sell it out,” she said of their winery’s small production.
Those who stopped to taste the Baehners’ wines included Steve and Jan Adleman of Palos Verdes, who have been attending the festival for 25 years.
“This is one of our favorites,” Steve said.
“We work with a lot of the wineries,” said Jan, who’s on the board of directors for the Space Park Enology Club, part of the Northrup Grumman Recreation Club. “A lot of the wineries come down and give us presentations.
“We think it’s a great event,” she added.
Not far away, students from the viticulture classes at Hancock College were giving away chardonnay and pinot noir grapevines — and accepting donations from those who felt like chipping in.
Penelope Semrau, one of those handing out the vines is a retired professor who is now a student in the viticulture classes and eyeing wines as a second career.
“We have a wonderful nursery,” she said of the college. “This semester we’re making Champagne. … Well, technically, it’s sparkling wine.”
At the adjacent table, student Cody Flint was conducting the sniff test, where visitors sampled the scents of various foods and spices hidden inside 15 paper-wrapped wine glasses, then tried to identify them by smell.
All the ingredients have the tastes and smells people often find in wines.
“I love this,” said Raelynn Zenzius, general manager of Kalyra Winery, who stopped by to try her skill. “I think wineries should do this. It’s such a great way to understand, when you’re tasting wines, to know where the notes come from.”
On the other side of the festival grounds, Santa Barbara Vintners Association volunteers Bob and Sherryle Dunn of Lompoc were educating visitors about corks — where they come from, how they’re made and why they sometimes impart unwanted flavor to wines.
“The goal is to have the cleanest cork possible,” Bob said. “That keeps it from adding flavor.”
Finding the choicest flavor was something San Diego resident Melinda Frost was keen on as she went from one booth to another, sampling both whites and reds.
“I’m planning — hoping — to go home with at least a case, maybe two, of my favorites,” she said, moving from the Melville booth to the Martian Ranch & Vineyard booth for her next sample. “My boyfriend and I really love a good glass of wine with dinner or on the patio on a summer evening as the sun sets.
“This area has some of the best wines in the state,” she said. “I love coming to this festival. I always find something wonderful and then something even better.”