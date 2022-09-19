The 2022 Chumash Charity Golf Classic will return Sept. 20 to 22 to Alisal golf course in Solvang and benefit local nonprofits, Planned Parenthood California Central Coast and Good Samaritan Shelter in Santa Maria.
A portion of the proceeds will also fund the Santa Ynez Band of Chumash Indians Foundation’s Technology in Schools Program, which helps to fulfill high-tech needs of classrooms throughout Santa Barbara County.
According to Kenneth Kahn, tribal chairman for the Santa Ynez Band of Chumash Indians, the charity's beneficiaries make a difference in the community.