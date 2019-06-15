The UCSB Arts & Lectures series is set to start later in the summer, and subscriptions are now being offered for the entire series.
Subscriptions come in two forms: Fixed series subscriptions, offering the biggest discounts (up to 25%), offered for a curated selection of complementary events that we designed with you in mind, and Create Your Own series subscriptions, which offer the most flexibility; curate your own series of six or more events for a savings of 10% on each ticket (some exclusions apply).
The lecture series begins Oct. 1, offering a wide range of speakers and performers, such as Kristin Chenoweth, American Ferrera, the Dance Theatre of Harlem and Itzhak Perlman.
Single tickets for any of the lectures go on sale Aug. 10.
To order subscriptions, or to see the upcoming schedule, go to artsandlectures.ucsb.edu/EventSeries.aspx.