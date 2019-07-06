The care team at Mission Hope Cancer Center is a supportive team effort that cares for the patient and family alike. This special team comprised of physicians, nurses, medical staff and supporting staff all work together to provide the highest levels of care for the patient. In Arroyo Grande, there’s a remarkable local business team that cares for each other with support and encouragement, and it is found at Rugged Radios.
As the leading choice for racing communications, Rugged Radios has a loyal following of supporters and enthusiasts. As a young, vibrant member of the sales team, Taryn Gordon brings liveliness to the team and a real joy that is evident to both customers and coworkers alike. When she was diagnosed with breast cancer, Taryn began treatment at Mission Hope Cancer Center. When one of their own was impacted by breast cancer, the team at Rugged Radios chose to rally around her in a meaningful way.
Greg Cottrell, owner of Rugged Radios, began planning a fundraiser for her to help pay for her medical expenses. Taryn, who was grateful for the medical care received and the generosity of her employer, helped direct the fundraising efforts of the company to give back half of all proceeds to Marian Cancer Care at Mission Hope Cancer Center.
“I have been so blessed to have people around me who help support me,” Taryn reflected. “This is for those who are alone, those who are going through cancer without strong help from work or their family.”
With the sale of 50 special edition radios sold by Rugged Radios, $10,000 was donated to patients who need support at Mission Hope Cancer Center.
“This hit particularly close home to us, and we wanted to do something different in fundraising,” Greg said. “Since Taryn is in the middle of the battle, we will do everything to help her. These pink radios will be something special for customers.”
As for Taryn, her strength is displayed in her generous nature. Her story and cancer journey has helped many patients who battle cancer without a strong support network. The Central Coast is certainly a better place with her legacy and the kindness of local businesses like Rugged Radios.